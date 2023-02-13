IPL Auction 2023: Sophie Devine Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 50 Lakhs

An all-rounder, hailing from New Zealand, Sophie Devine is currently among the most experienced players in international cricket, having made her debut in 2006.

The 33-year-old New Zealand captain holds the record of scoring the most consecutive half-centuries in T20I cricket – 6, with no other player across both men’s and women’s cricket scoring even five on the trot. She is only 50 runs shy of reaching the milestone of 3000 T20I runs, and has already crossed the milestone of 100 wickets.