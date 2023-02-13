IPL Auction 2023: Sophie Devine Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 50 Lakhs

File picture of New Zealand captain Sophie Devina.
(Photo: Twitter/NZC)
Sophie Devine was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for an amount of Rs. 50 Lakh. This was also her opening bid.
An all-rounder, hailing from New Zealand, Sophie Devine is currently among the most experienced players in international cricket, having made her debut in 2006.
The 33-year-old New Zealand captain holds the record of scoring the most consecutive half-centuries in T20I cricket – 6, with no other player across both men’s and women’s cricket scoring even five on the trot. She is only 50 runs shy of reaching the milestone of 3000 T20I runs, and has already crossed the milestone of 100 wickets.
The inaugural edition of the WPL will be played in Mumbai from 4 March to 26 March A total of 22 matches will be played, with the Brabourne Stadium and D.Y. Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament comprising Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
A total of 409 players are going under the hammer today in the auction in Mumbai of which 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players. The total number of capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199. A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.
