Four WBBL Fixtures Relocated To Allow Indian Men’s Team To Train

The scheduled matches at the Blacktown International Sportspark, will be relocated to Sydney Showground Stadium. IANS The Indian squad will arrive in Sydney on November 12 where they will quarantine ahead of the three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches to be played between November 27 and January 19 | (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Cricket The scheduled matches at the Blacktown International Sportspark, will be relocated to Sydney Showground Stadium.

In order to let the Indian men's team utilise a bio-secure training environment, four matches of the ongoing sixth edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) will be relocated. The WBBL matches, scheduled for November 17 and 18 at the Blacktown International Sportspark, will be relocated to Sydney Showground Stadium. The matches that have been relocated are Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers.

The matches will, however, be played at their existing advertised start times.

The Indian squad will arrive in Sydney on 12 November where they will quarantine ahead of the three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches to be played between 27 November and 19 January.

The tour will commence with the three ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (November 27, 29) and Manuka Oval, Canberra (2 December). That will be followed by the three-match T20I series at Manuka Oval, Canberra (4 December) and the SCG (6, 8 December).

Virat Kohli-led Team India will begin the title defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from 17 December. It will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (26 December), the Sydney Cricket Ground (7 January) and the Gabba (15 January).