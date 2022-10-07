Asia Cup: Nida Dar's All-Round Show Helps Pakistan Trump India

Women's Asia Cup: India have been defeated by Pakistan on Friday.
(Photo: PCB)
Pakistan beat India by 13 runs in the Women's Asia Cup match on Friday in Sylhet, Bangalesh.
Pakistan 137/6 in 20 overs (Nida Dar 56 not out, Bismah Maroof 32; Deepti Sharma 3/27, Pooja Vastrakar 2/23)
India 124 all-out in 19.4 overs (Richa Ghosh 26, Dayalan Hemalatha 20; Nashra Sundhu 3/30, Nida Dar 2/23)
Just 24 hours after Pakistan endured a shock four-wicket loss to Thailand in the Women's Asia Cup, the side bounced back in style by pulling off an upset 13-run victory over India at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Friday's match also marks just the third time Pakistan have beaten India in T20Is and also the first time they defeated their arch-rivals in the history of Women's Asia Cup. Pakistan's famous victory was led by all-rounder Nida Dar, who slammed an attacking 56 not out off 37 balls for the side to get 137/6 in 20 overs.
In the chase, none of the Indian batters were settled at the crease, with Richa Ghosh giving Pakistan a late scare with 26 off just 13 balls, hitting three sixes and a four. But once she was caught at long-on by Aliya Riaz for her third clutch catch of the match, the result became a foregone conclusion.
Deepti Sharma picked up three wickets (3/27) as Pakistan posted 137/6 after the stipulated 20 overs against India in Match 13 of the 2022 Women's Asia Cup at the Sylhet Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Friday, 7 October.
Had it not been for Nida Dar’s crucial unbeaten 56 runs off 37 deliveries and captain Bismah Mahroof’s 32 (35 balls), Pakistan would have been in a spot of bother after losing a few early wickets.
India had the best of starts as they picked three wickets for 33 in the first powerplay, courtesy Pooja Vastrakar’s opening breakthrough and Deepti Sharma’s two scalps.
A faint edge off seamer Vastrakar’s ball into the hands of Richa Gosh saw Pakistan lose opener, Sidra Ameen, for 11 runs (14 balls). In the final over before the powerplay, Deepti put India in front by sending Muneeba Ali (17 off 17 balls) and Omaima Sohai (0) packing under just three balls.
After few early setbacks, Pakistan steadied their innings through skipper Bismah Mahroof and Nida Dar. The duo shared a 76-run fourth-wicket partnership to take Pakistan’s total past the 100.
The two Pakistanis rotated the strike well with Dar taking the aggressor’s role while Mahroof played the anchor. However, Renuka Singh Thakur broke the partnership when Mahroof (32 off 35 balls) got a little cheeky by trying to scoop the Indian, only to find Rajeshwari Gayakwad at short third man.
While Dar raced to her sixth T20I fifty in just 30 balls, Pakistan lost new batter Aliya Riaz (7 off 7 balls) after Sabbhineni Meghana completed a blinder of a catch to offer Vastrakar her second wicket of the day.
After a little cameo, Ayesha Naseem (9 off 7 balls) mistimed a full toss from Deepti Sharma into midwicket where Jemimah Rodrigues completed an excellent catch as Pakistan finished their innings at 137/6 after 20 overs.
