Asia Cup: Nida Dar's All-Round Show Helps Pakistan Trump India

Just 24 hours after Pakistan endured a shock four-wicket loss to Thailand in the Women's Asia Cup, the side bounced back in style by pulling off an upset 13-run victory over India at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Friday's match also marks just the third time Pakistan have beaten India in T20Is and also the first time they defeated their arch-rivals in the history of Women's Asia Cup. Pakistan's famous victory was led by all-rounder Nida Dar, who slammed an attacking 56 not out off 37 balls for the side to get 137/6 in 20 overs.

In the chase, none of the Indian batters were settled at the crease, with Richa Ghosh giving Pakistan a late scare with 26 off just 13 balls, hitting three sixes and a four. But once she was caught at long-on by Aliya Riaz for her third clutch catch of the match, the result became a foregone conclusion.