When and Where to Watch India vs Australia 1st Test Match

With the white ball part of the tour over, India’s focus now shifts to the Test series where they start off with the Day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide from 17 December.
India captain Virat Kohli will be available for only this Test and the visitors will be led by Ajinkya Rahane in the final three games that follow in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.
At stake, apart from bragging rights, is the Border Gavaskar Trophy, crucial World Test Championship points, and the chance to firm up the number one position in the ICC Test rankings. Australia (116 rating points) go into the series as the top-ranked team, ahead of second-placed New Zealand (116 rating points) on the basis of a few decimal points, while India (114 rating points) are ranked third.
Australian fans are excited because their team is the now the top-ranked team in the ICC Test rankings. They’re in anticipation because they have a score to settle - Australia lost the Test series the last time India toured there two years ago – and now have the opportunity to reclaim the Border Gavaskar Trophy.
To watch the first Test between India and Australia, check these frequently asked questions given below.
India vs Australia 1st Test will start from 9:30 AM IST on Thursday, 17 December.
India vs Australia 1st Test can be watched on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3.
India vs Australia 1st Test will be telecasted LIVE on SonyLiv.
You can follow live updates and scores for India vs Australia 1st Test on Quint’s Sports Page
India vs Australia 1st Test will be played at the Adelaide Oval.
