When and Where to Watch India vs Australia 1st Test Match

To watch the first Test between India and Australia, check these frequently asked questions given below.

When will the 1st Test between India and Australia begin?

India vs Australia 1st Test will start from 9:30 AM IST on Thursday, 17 December.

Where can I watch India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE on TV?

India vs Australia 1st Test can be watched on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3.

How can I watch India vs Australia 1st Test online?

India vs Australia 1st Test will be telecasted LIVE on SonyLiv.

Where can I follow India vs Australia 1st Test live updates?

You can follow live updates and scores for India vs Australia 1st Test on Quint’s Sports Page

Where will India vs Australia 1st Test be played?

India vs Australia 1st Test will be played at the Adelaide Oval.