The BCCI is Worth Rs 14,489 Crore

The Indian cricket board, the world's wealthiest of the game, was worth a colossal Rs 14,489.80 crore at the end of financial year 2018-19, having added Rs 2,597.19 crore to its financial might. This is as per the latest balance sheet available, accessed by IANS.

More than half of the Rs 4,017.11 crore the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earned under "income" during the year came from the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) -- Rs 2,407.46 – as per the balance sheet that is still not in public domain while the accounts of 2019-20 are still not ready.