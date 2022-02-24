What Changes Have ICC Made in Playing Conditions for Women's ODI World Cup?

“So firstly, we have allowed squads to increase in size. Whilst the official playing 15 is still set at 15 as would always have been the case, we’ve allowed squads to bring additional traveling reserves so that they can replace on a temporary basis, if needs be because of COVID, players in and out of the squad during the event.

“There’s opportunity for players to contract COVID-19 but then to be able to come back. It’s important that we do everything we can to try and maximise opportunities for the best players in the world to show their skills at a World Cup.

“If it becomes necessary, we would allow a team to field nine players as an exception for this environment and if they had female substitutes from within their management team, we would enable two substitutes to play, non-batting, non-bowling, but to enable a game to take place.”

The World Cup begins on 4 March in Tauranga, with the final slated to be played in Christchurch on 3 April. Each team will play the other seven once to decide the top four, who advance to the semi-finals.

Tetley said, “We would, were it necessary, reschedule fixtures, if it’s possible. There’s obviously a number of logistical constraints upon us but we’ll be asking teams to show maximum flexibility.

“We’ll be as flexible as possible if the need arises to ultimately fulfil our objective which is to get the games on, get a credible World Cup played and a world champion at the end of it all.

“I guess I couldn’t talk about playing conditions in New Zealand without mentioning a super over and we would have were it necessary unlimited super overs if we get to that point in the game. So we wouldn’t get to the boundaries countback.”

WCWC ‘22 CEO Andrea Nelson touched on the matter of fans attending with New Zealand currently under red restrictions in their traffic light system.

Nelson said: “We can operate currently in pods of 100. We’re taking it week-by-week as we work our way through but in the first week, it is likely that there’ll be some availability at some matches.

“If you go to tickets.cricketworldcup.com early next week, if you keep an eye on that there’ll be some tickets available.