‘’We Are Playing For a Bigger Cause’’ - Jemimah Pens Touching Note

“So today [Sunday] Ramesh sir called us for a team meeting and showed us the history we have of women’s cricket in India — from where it first started to where it has reached today... The ones who were before us that made it possible for us to be a part of what we are today. The ones who did it without the recognition they deserved, the ones who brought women’s cricket to India.

“Then the two legends of Indian women’s cricket Mithu di [Mithali Raj] and Jhulu di [Jhulan Goswami] came up and shared with the entire team what cricket has meant to them and what it’s like being a part of this Legacy.

“The meeting ended off with this beautiful quote... Our greatest responsibility is to honour those who have been before us and those who will come after, to ‘leave the JERSEY in a better place.’

“This series [tour of England] and the series here forth, we are playing for a far bigger cause than what we realise, we are playing for every single girl who desires to play this sport.”