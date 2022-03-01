WC Warm-Up: Smriti & Deepti's Fifties Power India to 81-Run Win Over West Indies

India batting stalwart Smriti Mandhana compiled a 67-ball 66 in the second warm-up game ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup as the last edition's runners-up defeated West Indies Women by 81 runs on Tuesday.

After a narrow two-run win against South Africa on February 27, India thrashed the West Indies on Tuesday, with Deepti Sharma (51), skipper Mithali Raj (30) and Yastika Bhatia (42) coming good to compile 258 in the allotted 50 overs.

Pooja Vastrakar then scalped three wickets while Meghna Singh got two as the Stafanie Taylor-led West Indies were restricted to 177/9 in the warm-up game.