Jadeja Was Feeling Dizzy After Returning to Dressing Room: Samson

India was forced to use a concussion substitute after Ravindra Jadeja got hit on the head while batting and could not come out to bowl in the T20I series-opener against Australia at Canberra on Friday,
Yuzvendra Chahal instead bowled in his place and picked up 3 wickets to be adjudged the Man of the Match. In the post-match press conference, Sanju Samson was asked for an update on Jadeja’s injury and he said the all-rounder felt dizzy after returning to the dressing room.
“I saw him (Jadeja) getting hit on the helmet. When he returned to the dressing room, the physio asked him how he was and he said he was feeling a bit dizzy. So according to the concussion rule, we had to go for a concussion substitute and now I think he’s under the care of doctors and they’re taking care of him," said Sanju Samson who scored 23 and took the catch of Steve Smith off the bowling of Chahal.
Chahal took three for 25 to earn man-of-the-match award.
"This is the mindset of the team. We set high standards in the Indian team. Any time you are called, you have to be ready. He (Chahal) has played so many matches," added Samson.
Jadeja was seen limping even before being hit on the head by a Mitchell Starc delivery in the 20th over of the Indian innings. The all-rounder had also taken a break after the third ball of the 19th over and his injury, which looked like a hamstring, had to be tended to.
Though Chahal's entry to the field initially had surprised Australia coach Justin Langer, who was seen having a visibly animated discussion with match-referee David Boon during the innnings break, captain Aaron Finch played down the matter.
"Their doctor had ruled Jadeja out due to concussion. You can't be challenging a medical expert's opinion," said Finch after the match.
India skipper Virat Kohli said, "There were no plans of having Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal) in the game. Concussion replacements are a strange thing. Today, it worked for us. Yuzi showed character to squeeze the opponents."
(With inputs from IANS)
Published: 04 Dec 2020,07:42 PM IST