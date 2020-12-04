Jadeja Was Feeling Dizzy After Returning to Dressing Room: Samson

India was forced to use a concussion substitute after Ravindra Jadeja got hit on the head while batting and could not come out to bowl in the T20I series-opener against Australia at Canberra on Friday,

Yuzvendra Chahal instead bowled in his place and picked up 3 wickets to be adjudged the Man of the Match. In the post-match press conference, Sanju Samson was asked for an update on Jadeja’s injury and he said the all-rounder felt dizzy after returning to the dressing room.