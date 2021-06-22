Lara, KP, Lee Celebrate Sanga’s Induction Into ICC’s Hall of Fame

Former Sri Lankan captain, and one of the most revered names in world cricket, Kumar Sangakkara was one among 10 cricketers to be inducted into ICC’s Hall of Fame last week, ahead of the start of the World Test Championship final.
Sangakkara is currently in Southampton commentating on the big Test but his contemporaries from his playing days, and also from his new career as a broadcaster, took time out to congratulate the legend.
“Sangakkara on many occasions has amazed me, but the one that stands out the most was his four consecutive centuries in the 2015 ICC World Cup in Australia. That was something to behold. Just out of the world. Congratulations to you Kumar Sangakkara on being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Welcome,” added Lara who has shared many a commentary box stints with Sanga for Star Sports.
“What a legend of a guy, what a legend of a cricketer, geez, we had our battles in the field, but a terrific guy on and off the field. Played with absolute heart and passion. That's what Test cricket is all about – And even different formats of the game as well,” said Brett Lee in a video message for Star Sports.
“Kumar Sangakkara inducted into the Hall of Fame, it just makes me smile. Great person, a great player, wonderful for the game. And he just does so much. He is a hero in Sri Lanka. He is a hero around the world. Buddy congratulations,” said former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen.
