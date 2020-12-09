WATCH: ‘Support India’s Farmers’: Fan Screams at Virat Kohli 

While the protests picked up pace and eventually moved towards talks with the government, the Indian cricket team has been playing Australia in the T20 series Down Under.

A fan at the Sydney Cricket Ground could be seen asking India captain Virat Kohli to speak up for the farmers. "Support India's farmers you piece of toilet paper," she can be heard saying on the video. "Kisan ekta zindabad," (Long live farmer unity) she goes on to say.