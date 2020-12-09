WATCH: ‘Support India’s Farmers’: Fan Screams at Virat Kohli 

The farmer’s protests in India has attracted attention and support not only from all over the country but internationally as well. It has even prompted some of India’s most decorated Olympians and national sports award winners to join the protest. Some of them have even threatened to return their national awards.
On 8 December, India cricketer Mandeep Singh too joined the protests at the Delhi borders.
While the protests picked up pace and eventually moved towards talks with the government, the Indian cricket team has been playing Australia in the T20 series Down Under.
A fan at the Sydney Cricket Ground could be seen asking India captain Virat Kohli to speak up for the farmers. "Support India's farmers you piece of toilet paper," she can be heard saying on the video. "Kisan ekta zindabad," (Long live farmer unity) she goes on to say.
It is unclear of Kohli was able to hear the woman from the stands. But the video of the woman screaming at Kohli has been going viral on social media.
Arjuna award winner and former Indian basketball player Sajjan Singh Cheema has returned has been raising support for an award-wapsi campaign in support of the protesting farmers. As per reports, Cheema had managed to secure the support of 30 former Olympic and continental medal winners.
Punjab's boxing legends Jaipal Singh, Kaur Singh, and Gurbax Singh Sandhu also said they will return their awards.
