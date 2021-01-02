Watch: India Sweat it Out With Fielding Drill Ahead of 3rd Test

After a confidence boosting 8-wicket win in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, India led by Ajinkya Rahane turn their attention to the New Year’s Test in Sydney. The Indian team are however still in Melbourne and have begun training with great gusto.
The Indian team have also seen star batsman Rohit Sharma come out of quarantine and join the squad ahead of the important third Test.
In the video posted by the BCCI, the players seemed to be high spirits while taking part in a fielding drill. With the series level at 1-1 after the first two matches, the third Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), starting January 7.
India lost the first Test in Adelaide following the much-talked about batting collapse, which saw the team register its lowest score in Test cricket -- 36/9 in the second innings.
With Virat Kohli returning home, Mohammed Shami injured and Rohit Sharma still in quarantine, few expected India to get back on level terms in Melbourne. But they did just that.
Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane not showed his smarts with his captaincy but also shone with the bat, scoring a fine century in the first innings to lead India's charge.
Australian top order, which is yet to fire, once again found their backs to the wall, tested time and again by the Indian bowling lineup, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin.
India won the Test by eight wickets to square the series.
