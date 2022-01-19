Watch: Glenn Maxwell Smashes 154 From 64 Balls in BBL; Rewrites Record Books

Maxwell scored a half-century in just 20 balls and reached a century in 41 balls as the Hobart Hurricanes’ bowlers’ deliveries were dispatched all around the field.

The Australian, who can be one of the most dangerous batters when in form, smashed 22 fours and 4 sixes on his way to 154.

Maxwell eclipsed Australian teammate Marcus Stoinis’ record of the highest individual score (147*) in Big Bash history, with the latter having the best seat in the house, at the non-striker’s end. Stoinis himself scored 75 off 31 balls but that was overshadowed by the Maxwell show.

“A lot of things have to go right for something like that to happen, I had great support the whole way through … it’s still a nice feeling to finish this tournament with a really nice innings,” he said after the first innings.

One of the records that Maxwell, who was playing his 100th game in the BBL, could not rewrite was the fastest century in the Big Bash. That record still remains with Craig Simmons, who did it in 39 deliveries while Maxwell reached his century in 41 balls.

Melbourne Stars won the game by 106 runs with Maxwell playing his part in two dismissals as well with a couple of catches.