Was in a State of Shock When I Tested Positive: Balaji

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji said he was left shell shocked and it took him 24 hours to process the fact that he had contracted COVID-19 during the Indian Premier League, which was indefinitely suspended after bubble breaches in several franchise camps. The former Indian paceman was flown to Chennai from Delhi for treatment along with CSK batting coach Michael Hussey, who too had been infected by the virus.

"Was I scared? Initially, I could not express my feelings. I knew people were dying outside. It took me another 24 hours to sink in the seriousness of [the] issue once [my] family and friends started to message. I started to get worried. From the second day in isolation I realised I had to monitor myself, recording all the health data. I was obviously anxious," Balaji was quoted as saying to espncricinfo.com.