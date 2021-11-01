Want to be Seen as a Coach & Not Woman Coach: Sarah Taylor

Sarah Taylor will be an assistant coach with the Abu Dhabi T10 team.
Sarah Taylor’s appointment as assistant coach of the Abu Dhabi Team in the upcoming T10 League is a big breakthrough moment and she does not want to be known as the "last woman to do anything in franchise" cricket.
"I am hoping that this is a step forward now. Women will get jobs and roles like this and it will seem as extremely normal. Yeah, women can get these roles, and hopefully, it continues. I should be just seen as a coach and not a woman coach," Taylor said during an interaction on Sunday.
"It means a lot. I was shocked to kind of get the opportunity. I have been counting down the days till I am able to fly to Abu Dhabi and get going. I want to be known as a good coach."
The wicket-keeper batter, who has already worked with the Surrey men’s team, will team up with head coach Paul Farbrace and former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener.
"Yeah, Sussex (was) such a good learning curve for me. The way I am dealing with people. That's my first proper coaching. I have learnt a lot from that. I have had very good mentors in that regard and they have backed me.
"Who knows what this is going to hold for me in the future. But I am loving every single minute of it, I am going to embrace it. Hope I am not the last woman to do anything in the franchise game really," the 32-year-old said.
Before Taylor, it had been Julia Price, who was assistant coach with Brisbane Heat's assistant coach in December 2019 in the BBL.
