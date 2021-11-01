Want to be Seen as a Coach & Not Woman Coach: Sarah Taylor

"It means a lot. I was shocked to kind of get the opportunity. I have been counting down the days till I am able to fly to Abu Dhabi and get going. I want to be known as a good coach."

The wicket-keeper batter, who has already worked with the Surrey men’s team, will team up with head coach Paul Farbrace and former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener.

"Yeah, Sussex (was) such a good learning curve for me. The way I am dealing with people. That's my first proper coaching. I have learnt a lot from that. I have had very good mentors in that regard and they have backed me.

"Who knows what this is going to hold for me in the future. But I am loving every single minute of it, I am going to embrace it. Hope I am not the last woman to do anything in the franchise game really," the 32-year-old said.

Before Taylor, it had been Julia Price, who was assistant coach with Brisbane Heat's assistant coach in December 2019 in the BBL.