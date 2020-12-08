Kohli’s 85 in Vain as Australia Win, India Take T20 Series 2-1

India, who lost KL Rahul on just the second ball of the innings as the opener holed out to deep mid-wicket, kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the top-order caved in.

Only skipper Virat Kohli kept up the fight, making 85 off 61 deliveries. At one point in time, it seemed that Kohli and Hardik Pandya would tilt the game in India's favour as they took 20 runs in the 16th over and 13 runs in the 17th over to bring the equation down to 43 off 18 balls.

However, Pandya was dismissed off the first ball of the 18th over for a 13-ball 20 and soon after that Kohli was dismissed on the first ball of the 19th over.

Swepson was the star for Australia picking three for 23 in his four overs. He removed Shikhar Dhawan (28 off 21), Sanju Samson (10 off 9) and Shreyas Iyer (first-ball duck).