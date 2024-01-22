Virat Kohli Withdraws From First 2 Tests vs England Due to Personal Reasons

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has withdrawn from the first 2 Test against England, starting 25 January, due to personal reasons, a BCCI press release announced on Monday, 22 January.

"Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasised that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention.

The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series,' read the statement.