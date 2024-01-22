Virat Kohli Withdraws From First 2 Tests vs England Due to Personal Reasons

Virat Kohli will miss the first 2 Tests of the 5 match series against England due to personal reasons.
(Photo: PTI)
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has withdrawn from the first 2 Test against England, starting 25 January, due to personal reasons, a BCCI press release announced on Monday, 22 January.
"Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasised that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention.
The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series,' read the statement.
While the series opener gets underway on 25 January in Hyderabad, the second Test is scheduled to be played in Visakhapatnam starting 2 February. The remaining three Tests stretch across February with the series wrapping up around the 11th of March in Dharamsala.
In the press note, the board added a note to 'refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons'. 'The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series,' it said.
The Selection Committee is expected to name a replacement soon.
