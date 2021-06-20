Virat’s Biggest Test Records, On 10th Anniversary of Test Debut

Rewind to the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica on 20 June 2011 – when Virat Kohli was handed a Test debut against the West Indies. He was one of three debutants in that match - the others being Praveen Kumar and Abhinav Mukund - and would end up not only having the longest Test career among the trio, but would also end up being one of India's most successful cricketers ever.

At the time of writing this celebratory piece, Virat has appeared in 91 Test matches and stands sixth among India’s highest run-getters in the format.