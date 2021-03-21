Virat Reveals Plans of Becoming an Opening After T20I Series Win

Kohli opened the innings with Rohit Sharma and the two put on 94 runs in nine overs. The India captain, who scored 80 off 52 deliveries and was declared the Man of the Series, said both he and Sharma went in with a positive intent.

"Today Rohit and me were both positive in our intent. We knew we could trust each other and one of us can play second fiddle if one takes off. Tonight it was classic Rohit Sharma. And then Surya coming in at three and taking the game even further away. Then Hardik finishing it," said the 32-year-old batsman.

Kohli revealed that he would continue opening the batting both for India and for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming Indian Premier League.