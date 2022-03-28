Virat Kohli Had Brushed Away Suggestion to Try Bumrah for RCB: Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel had asked Virat Kohli to consider Bumrah when he was not a big bowler.
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli had rejected Parthiv Patel's suggestion to include India pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the team in 2014.
Once an important part of RCB set-up, Patel had suggested Kohli to include Bumrah in the team, but former India captain did not seem interested.
Bumrah, is the first Asian bowler to take 5 wickets in a Test innings in South Africa, England and Australia during the same calendar year. The 28-year-old has won five IPL trophies with Mumbai Indians.
"When he was first picked, Bumrah played Ranji Trophy for the first 2-3 years. 2013 was his first year, and he didn't have a good season in 2014. In 2015, it was so bad that there were discussions going on that he might have to be sent back home mid-season. But, he slowly began improving and Mumbai Indians really backed him. It was his own hard work and such backing that really brought out the best in him," Patel added.
