Kohli Gets 1st Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, Urges Others to Take It 

India captain Virat Kohli took his first dose of the vaccine on Monday, 10 May. He shared a picture on his social media as well.
Kohli also asked people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore were third on the IPL table when the tournament was suspended last week.
Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma too had his shot of the vaccine on Monday.
India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, pacer Umesh Yadav and senior opener Shikhar Dhawan have already got their first dose of vaccination.
The Indian team will be leaving for England on June 2 for a three-and-a-half-month tour, comprising of six Test matches including the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.
Last week after the IPL was suspended due to the COVID-19 cases within the bio-bubble, Kohli and Anushka Sharma kick started a fund raises to hep fight the pandemic in India.
The first cricketer from within the IPL to announce a donation to the fight against the pandemic was Australia’s Pat Cummins, who was followed by Brett Lee.
More recently, Rajasthan Royals’ Chetan Sakariya’s father succumbed to COVID-19. The young bowler was able to be with his family at the time as the IPL had been suspended.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 10 May 2021,01:06 PM IST