Kohli Gets 1st Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, Urges Others to Take It 

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, pacer Umesh Yadav and senior opener Shikhar Dhawan have already got their first dose of vaccination.

The Indian team will be leaving for England on June 2 for a three-and-a-half-month tour, comprising of six Test matches including the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

Last week after the IPL was suspended due to the COVID-19 cases within the bio-bubble, Kohli and Anushka Sharma kick started a fund raises to hep fight the pandemic in India.

The first cricketer from within the IPL to announce a donation to the fight against the pandemic was Australia’s Pat Cummins, who was followed by Brett Lee.

More recently, Rajasthan Royals’ Chetan Sakariya’s father succumbed to COVID-19. The young bowler was able to be with his family at the time as the IPL had been suspended.