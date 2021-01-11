Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Welcome Baby Girl 

The Indian captain took to social media to make the announcement on Monday evening, 11 January. Anushka and Virat tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy.

He wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

He added that “Anushka and the baby are both healthy.”

In August last year, the couple had shared the news that they were expecting a child. Taking to Instagram and sharing a picture, both of them had written: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Kohli, who was on tour with the national team in Australia, returned to India after the first Test, after the BCCI granted him paternity leave upon request.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is currently tied at 1-1, with the final Test slated to begin from Friday at The Gabba in Brisbane.