Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers Shake a Leg in RCB Music Video

Speaking about the video Rajesh Menon, Vice President and Head, RCB said, "The core thought behind the Play Bold philosophy is, you don't know what's on the other side unless you are willing to try to find that out by committing to it fully. #PLAYBOLD narrative is one that every member of the team believes in, and we wanted to celebrate that philosophy and mindset. This video is dedicated to every member in the team and the fans who have been part of this journey."



Speaking about her experience of directing and choreographing the dance music video, Dhanashree Verma said, "It was so much fun working on this video with the RCB cricketers. Having seen the effort of the RCB players in everything they do, I began appreciating the #PlayBold mentality, which not only helps in sport but in our daily lives too. RCB is my extended family, and it was only fitting that I dedicate this video to every member in the team and to the thousands of fans out there."