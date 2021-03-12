Virat Admits Batters’ ‘Lack of Execution’ Needs to be Addressed

England beat hosts India by 8 wickets in the T20I series-opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.
The visitors first restricted India to 124/7 in their 20 overs before coasting to the 125-run target in 15.3 overs.
Jofra Archer was named Man of the Match for his 3/23 while India had Shreyas Iyer top score with a 48-ball 67.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who had elected to rest opener Rohit Sharma for the match, blamed the batters’ lack of execution for the capitulation.
‘We just weren't aware of what we had to do on that pitch, lack of execution on our shots is something we have to address. Accept your faults, come back with more intent, clarity of areas you want to hit. Wicket didn't allow you to hit the shots we wanted to,’ he said,
The skipper however had praise for Shreyas Iyer (67), who was the only player to score a half century in the match. In fact, he was among just three Indian batters who scored in double digits, along with Rishabh Pant (21) and Hardik Pandya (19).
‘Shreyas showed how to use the crease and ride the bounce. If the pitch allows you to, you can be aggressive from ball one. We didn't spend enough time assessing the conditions, Shreyas did but we had lost too many wickets by then to get to 150-160,’ he said.
The second match of the series will be played at the same venue on Sunday.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined