Virat Admits Batters’ ‘Lack of Execution’ Needs to be Addressed

England beat hosts India by 8 wickets in the T20I series-opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The visitors first restricted India to 124/7 in their 20 overs before coasting to the 125-run target in 15.3 overs.

Jofra Archer was named Man of the Match for his 3/23 while India had Shreyas Iyer top score with a 48-ball 67.