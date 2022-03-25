In-form Khawaja Showing No Signs of Slowing Down

Usman Khawaja's stunning start to 2022 continues to surprise and it looks like the experienced Australia batter has no plans on easing up any time soon.

Khawaja registered his fourth century of the year when he scored an unbeaten 104 for Australia during the second innings of the third Test against Pakistan in Lahore on Thursday and the in-form 35-year-old has now amassed 751 runs in 2022 thus far.