Uncertainty Looms Over Future of India’s Women’s Cricket Team

World cricket came to an absolute halt this summer with a growing number of series either cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic. However, such is the aura of the game that even when things had been stalled, the BCCI managed to stage the Indian Premier League, providing the fans plenty of reasons to cheer.

The tournament also provided the women's cricket players with a chance to showcase their talent albeit in a short four-match tournament- the Women's T20 Challenge.

While the series helped the domestic players prove their mantle at the world stage, the tournament clashed with the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) robbing some of the top Indian stars an opportunity to compete in a premier domestic league.

A four-match ‘tournament’ or a full-fledged one month long event in Australia? It would not take much to answer which event any international cricketer would prefer to play but who could stand up and defy their own home board?

In the past, the WBBL has been a blessing to the Indian team as Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur graduated from plying their trade for their respective franchises to become match-winners for the Indian team. But this year, they had to skip the tournament and head to the UAE instead.