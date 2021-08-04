Tokyo Olympics: Golfer Aditi Ashok Ends Day 1 Tied Second

The 28-year-old Madelene, who notched her maiden LPGA Tour win at Gainbridge in Boca Raton, Florida early last year, had a superb five-under 66.



Aditi, who qualified for Tokyo Games in 45th place and is competing in her second Olympics after 2016 Rio, briefly led the round before a bogey on the final green saw her slip.



The Indian had also led in the women's golf event for a short while during the second round at the Rio Games, but had eventually finished 41st.



Aditi, ranked No. 200 in the world, had an error-free round in Tokyo until the 17th green, carding five birdies in all.



"I think I played better than I expected today because I had a lot of hybrids into the greens, so I didn't really expect to be like 5-under through 17," Aditi told Olympics.com. "But, yeah, I kind of holed some putts and holed important par putts as well which kept the momentum. So, yeah, it was a good day."