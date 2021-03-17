This is No Way to Prep for WC: Gambhir After Suryakumar Exclusion

Mumbai middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav was left out by India in the 3rd T20I against England to make space for Rohit Sharma. It was a decision that raised a few eyebrows especially since Suryakumar did not get to bat on debut in the 2nd T20I.
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir came down heavily on captain Virat Kohli for the harsh decision.
Gambhir stated that the Mumbai Indians star, who was in terrific form for the franchise in their victorious campaign in IPL 2020, should have got a consistent run at least for a few matches in the series before being left out of the XI.
The cricketer turned politician added that leaving him out of the third match of the series was detrimental to India’s plans for the 2021 World Cup as the batsman had not been assessed and opportunities were limited before the think-tank chose the squad for the mega tournament.
“It amazes me, seven months before the World Cup he starts preparing for the World Cup and probably after the World Cup he will start preparing for the next World Cup. It really doesn’t matter, the kind of form you are in matters. Imagine if there is an injury issue, what have you seen of Suryakumar Yadav, what have you seen of Suryakumar Yadav in international cricket. I hope nobody gets injured but if there is an injury case and somebody needs to bat at number 4 and number 5. For example there has to be a replacement for Shreyas Iyer, who are you gonna go for,” Gambhir told Cricinfo.
Suryakumar was one of the most prolific scorers of IPL 2020 with an aggregate of 480 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 145.01. His exploits included four fifties.
“So at least look at someone whom you have got into the setup. Probably give him that opportunity in three or four games and see where he stands. If he delivers, you have got a backup for someone already batting at number four. If you get someone play him in that series and see what he is giving in the future. We keep talking about preparations but this is just no preparation for the World Cup. It’s just about looking at the same players who you have seen for so many years,” Gambhir added.
With Kohli backing KL Rahul and making it clear that he has full support of the team even as he struggles at the top of the order, the only way Yadav can be accommodated in the XI is in place of Shreyas Iyer. But the latter was very impressive in the series opener when he scored a matured 67 even as others failed around him. Thus, for the moment it seems like that Yadav may warm the bench for a while longer.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 17 Mar 2021,12:24 PM IST