'This Hundred is for Anushka & Vamika,' Says Virat After Ton vs Afghanistan

Virat Kohli scored his 71st international century, after a gap of almost 3 years.
(Photo: Twitter/BCCI)
A six off the second ball of the 19th over and Virat Kohli ended an almost three-year wait for him to get to the three-figure mark in international cricket, helping India post 212/2 against Afghanistan in the Super 4 match of the 2022 Asia Cup.
Very few people would have predicted Kohli would break his drought of centuries in international cricket in a T20I match but on Thursday, in a dead rubber, the wait of 1020 days ended with a sensational career-best 122 off just 61 balls in Asia Cup 2022.
After he hit his 71st international century, to get on par with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, coming after a prolonged lean patch of nearly three years and a break from the game for a month and a half, Kohli himself was surprised over getting his maiden T20I hundred which took India to 212/2.
Kohli was expressive in dedicating his 71st international century to his wife, actor and producer Anushka Sharma, for helping him clear mental cobwebs. "It was an accumulation of a lot of things. The team has been open and welcoming and helpful and they gave me a lot of space to work on my game. I know there was a lot of stuff going outside but they really kept my perspective right.
"And I kissed my ring while celebrating as well. You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. One person who stood by me through all these difficult time and that's Anushka. This hundred is specially dedicated to her and for our little daughter Vamika as well."
With his unbeaten 122, laced with 12 fours and six sixes, in what was a mix of classic and brutal cricket shots at the same time, coming at a strike-rate of 200, Kohli was at his vintage best, using feet for taking boundaries off spinners and smashing pacers for fun.
"When you have someone next to you having conversations putting things in perspective, like Anushka has been... when I came back I was not desperate. Six weeks off I was refreshed. I realised how tired I was. Competitiveness doesn't allow it, but this break allowed me enjoy the game again," concluded Kohli.
(With inputs from IANS)
