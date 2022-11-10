'There'll be Some Retirements', Says Gavaskar After India's T20 World Cup Exit

After India's humiliating exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, legendary Sunil Gavaskar is expecting a few retirements from the current team in near future.

England openers Jos Buttler (80 not out from 49 balls) and Alex Hales (86 not out from 47) made a chase of 169 look like a walk in the park in the semifinal of the Men's T20 World Cup 2022, powering their team to the final with a convincing 10-wicket win over India.

After the game, the former India captain said that he expects several changes in the line-up, adding that Hardik Pandya will be taking over the Indian team after the World Cup.