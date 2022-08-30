The Persisting Woes of Team India’s Top Three a Real Cause of Concern

It is true that India have been in scintillating form in T20 cricket which has seen them climb to the top of the rankings. Barring a 2-2 draw against South Africa, India have won six of their last seven series since last World Cup.

However, the reason for India’s success has a lot to do with the excellent form of its bowlers and middle-order batters, especially Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

Suryakumar currently sits at a career-best second in the T20 batting rankings while Hardik has jumped to 13th in the all-rounder's list. Despite their good form, India cannot always afford to put their bets on the in-form duo.

For instance, matches that involve high-scoring chases mostly require top-order batters to go all guns blazing before the rest can enter and finish off the job.

Hence, it is pertinent to India's success that three of its most experienced batters – Rahul, Rohit, and Virat find their groove and leave a good foundation to build upon. The three, who once were among the top-five ranked batters in the shortest format currently sit at the bottom of the table and the numbers do not lie.