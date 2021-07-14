The Hundred to Have 25-Ball Powerplay, Five-Ball Over, DRS

Also for the first time, DRS will be available for domestic matches in England and a bowler can get to bowl a maximum of 20 deliveries in a match, which could be done either in four chunks of five-deliveries each or two of 10. The Kookaburra white ball will be used -- one for each innings of 100 balls.

Each innings will last 100 balls each, with ten balls bowled from each end, split into two blocks of five balls each. A bowler can bowl either five or ten balls in succession as deemed fit by the captain from the same end or alternate ends. Each bowler will bowl up to a maximum of 20 balls per game, the ECB informed.