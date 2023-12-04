Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada Rested for White-Ball Matches Against India

The trio, along with Bavuma and Rabada, will play in the round of first-class matches for their respective domestic teams from December 14-17 in preparation for the Test series starting from December 26.

Batter Tristan Stubbs, who is capped in white-ball formats, has been included in the Test squad for the first time, while Lungi Ngidi also makes a return to the longer format. All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana, batter David Bedingham and fast-bowler Nandre Burger have earned their maiden call-ups to the Proteas set-up.

“It is the start of a new ICC World Test Championship cycle and that itself is a huge incentive for everyone. The playing field is level and we want to try and ensure we make a strong start to this sequence here at home against one of the best teams in the world.”

“We have a near full-strength squad to pick from and that in itself is a real boost for us. We have also added some new and exciting faces such as David Bedingham, Nandre Burger and Tristan Stubbs, who make the Test squad for the first time.”