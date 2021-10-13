BCCI Unveil New Men's T20I Jersey India

There's just two more matches left of the IPL this season before players join their national camps for T20 World Cup duty.

While the tournament kicks-off on 17 October, India's campaign starts on the 24th with the big game against Pakistan. However, a BCCI post on social media has got fans already excited as the team's new T20I jersey has been launched.

Virat Kohli can be seen sporting the dark blue T20 jersey alongside Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul.

The jersey sports three stars above the BCCI logo representing India's two ODI World Cup and one T20 World Cup titles. However, this will not be the uniform the team will sport at the T20 World Cup starting later this month as the sponsor's name is not allowed to be used on the front side of the jersey, for ICC tournaments.