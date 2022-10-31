Kohli 'Paranoid' After Fan Video Inside His Hotel Room Emerges on Social Media

File photo of Virat Kohli at a training session.
(Photo Courtesy: BCCI)
Star batter Virat Kohli was visibly appalled after a fan invaded his privacy by entering his hotel room at the Crown Perth in Perth, Australia where the Indian team are residing as part of the ongoing T20 World Cup.
The incident left Kohli angered as he took to his official Instagram account on Monday, 31 October to post a video where he mentioned he was totally against such fanaticism and asked the fans to respect a player’s privacy.
“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” Virat wrote in the caption.
Apparently, a fan had entered Kohli’s room and captured the video from inside and posted it on social media. All of Kohli’s personal belongings were on display in the video.
The video which went viral online reached Virat, who shared it on his official account, calling it a breach of privacy. Meanwhile, reactions on social media seem to suggest that the video was made by hotel staff.
The security breach happened after India's match against South Africa on Sunday. The men in blue reportedly travel with one security in charge.
Kohli's wife and actress, Anushka Sharma also shared the video on her story, offering support to her husband and condemning the act.
