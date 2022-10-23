Jay Shah, Sachin Tendulkar and Others Hail Virat Kohli After his MCG Masterclass

Virat Kohli’s batting masterclass ensured India of a four-wicket last-ball win against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 12 T20 World Cup opener at the MCG on Sunday, 23 October.

The star batter hit an unbeaten 82 off 53 deliveries in what was a nail-biting encounter, offering glimpses of a vintage Kohli who was known for his exceptional chasing abilities.

The innings at Melbourne was one such and it did not take long for people to appreciate the 33-year-old via social media handle Twitter.