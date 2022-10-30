T20 World Cup: Twitter Lauds Suryakumar Yadav Despite India's Loss to Proteas

Suryakumar Yadav was stellar with the bat for India despite his side's loss to South Africa in the men's T20 World Cup on Sunday.
(Photo: PTI)
Crucial fifties from David Miller (59 not out), Aiden Markram (52), and Lungi Ngidi’s 4/29 helped South Africa stun India by five wickets in the Super 12 match of Group 2 in Perth Stadium on Sunday, 30 October.
With this win, South Africa remain the only undefeated side in Group 2 as they climbed to the top of the table.
India’s loss to the Proteas meant that neighbours Pakistan are in a precarious spot and would find it tough to secure qualification for the knock-out stages after managing just one win out of their three Super 12 encounters so far.
Suryakumar received high praise on social media with the likes of former Indian players Wasim Jaffer and Amit Mishra taking onto Twitter to express their delight at the Indian batter’s masterful innings.
“Now I know why they say SKY has no limit.. 360 degree batting display by Suryakumar Yadav under challenging circumstances. India needs to bowl well to defend this. #INDvsSA,” Mishra wrote.
Jaffer, on the other hand, mentioned that no praise was high enough to describe Suryakumar. Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody also shared his feelings on the social media handle, calling Suryakumar ‘a special talent’.
