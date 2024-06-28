T20 World Cup: Rohit Spends Time in Strategy, Planning With All of Us – Dravid

After sailing to the T20 World Cup 2024 final following a 68-run win against England, India head coach Rahul Dravid heaped high praise on captain Rohit Sharma's tactical brilliance and said he spends a lot of time off the field on strategy and planning.

Rohit's leadership skills in the tournament kept India unbeaten in the campaign despite threats from Australia and defending champions England. India avenged their 2022 edition's 10-wicket drubbing against England in Guyana to head into the final of the tournament for the first time since 2014.

Talking about Rohit's captaincy of the team, Dravid said: