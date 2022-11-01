T20 World Cup: Rain Forecast, Cold Weather Loom Over India's Bangladesh Match

"We've been lucky, we've been able to play all three of our games for full 20 overs, so we've been lucky I'd say. But we can only control what we can control. If the weather tomorrow challenges us or forces us to play a 10-12 overs game, then we'll respond accordingly."

"We will play it like it is. You can't go in thinking about it or planning for it. You don't know how many overs it will be. So you go in thinking it will be a 20-over game, and you just respond accordingly, so we'll control it as in when we get there," said the former India captain in the pre-match press conference.

With rain bringing in chilly weather in Adelaide, it has also resulted in cricketers trying to play their best game on the field, especially with India and Bangladesh coming in from very different climes in the sub-continent.

"Not only for bowling or fielding, it will also be difficult for batting. It will be very difficult to adjust to that (cold weather). But as international players, in our careers, we have played in these kinds of conditions or different to them. They and we know how to manage it. We cannot deny the fact that it is cold, but we have to manage it. Both teams know how to manage it," said Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan.