T20 World Cup: Pooja Vastrakar Ruled Out of SF vs Aus, Sneh Named as Replacement

The Indian team is playing Australia in the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup later on Thursday.
(Photo: BCCI)
Lead India pacer Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of Thursday's ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-final clash against Australia due to an upper respiratory tract infection.
The ICC Event Technical Committee has approved off-spin bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana as a replacement for Pooja after request from the BCCI. Rana, who has featured in 47 internationals including 24 T20Is, was part of India's reserves at the T20 World Cup.
Sneh Rana has replaced Pooja Vastrakar in the Indian squad for the 2023 T20 World Cup.
Vastrakar featured in all of India's group stage games and picked two wickets at a bowling average of 44.5.
"The player has been ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection ahead of the crucial contest,'' the ICC said in a statement.
Meanwhile, India have another concern over the readiness of captain Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of their big clash. According to a Cricbuzz report Harman too was hospitalisation before the game but was discharged on Wednesday evening.
It has been learnt that BCCI is monitoring Harmanpreet and a decision on her participation will be taken a little closer to the game. If Harmanpreet misses the match, her deputy Smriti Mandhana will lead India against Australia, who are aiming for their third successive T20 World Cup title.
