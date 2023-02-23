T20 World Cup: Pooja Vastrakar Ruled Out of SF vs Aus, Sneh Named as Replacement

Vastrakar featured in all of India's group stage games and picked two wickets at a bowling average of 44.5.

"The player has been ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection ahead of the crucial contest,'' the ICC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, India have another concern over the readiness of captain Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of their big clash. According to a Cricbuzz report Harman too was hospitalisation before the game but was discharged on Wednesday evening.

It has been learnt that BCCI is monitoring Harmanpreet and a decision on her participation will be taken a little closer to the game. If Harmanpreet misses the match, her deputy Smriti Mandhana will lead India against Australia, who are aiming for their third successive T20 World Cup title.