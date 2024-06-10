T20 World Cup: McMullen, Munsey Star in Scotland's 7-Wicket Win Over Oman

The win means Scotland still have hope of reaching the Super Eights as they jump to the top of the Group B table after a win against Namibia and an abandoned match against England in their two previous matches.

On the other hand, Oman became the first team to be officially knocked out of the tournament with three losses in as many as games. Batting first, openers Athavale and Naseem Khushi started well. George Munsey had a brilliant chance to remove the Athavale before reaching his half-century but dropped him over the rope for six instead of sending him on his way, ICC reports.