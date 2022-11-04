‘He Is Probably Going to Light up This World Cup’: Gautam Gambhir on KL Rahul

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar further explained how the honest feedback Rahul received during his lean run after entering international cricket has led to a positive impact on his game.

"See, KL Rahul has been along for a long time now. He made his debut in Australia 2014/15. I was part of that tour that time. He has a special ability. He scored a 100 in his second match. So, we all knew he's a special player, who is going to serve India for a long time," Bangar said.

"His technique is tremendous, and times like this when you've had poor scores, you certainly require the support of your team-mates, not only lip service, but honest discussions as well. That's where that honest feedback from somebody, who has seen you from a very young age and seen the progress you've made during the course of your career has been tremendous and that's where KL Rahul was special.

"His innings actually for the first five-six balls, the way he left those deliveries, which meant he wasn't inching, he wasn't rushing through, and that there was a calmness around him. That helped him get that innings of substance."