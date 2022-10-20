Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup: Rohit Feels Team Needs to Stay Calm for Desired Result

Despite being touted as pre-tournament favourites for winning the T20 World Cup silverware in many previous editions, India haven't won the title after winning the inaugural edition of the showpiece event in 2007 in South Africa. In the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE, India failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Rohit stated that if India were to win the ongoing tournament, they need to get many things right and not think too early about reaching the knockouts.

"It's been a while since we have won the World Cup. Obviously, the motive and the whole thought process is to win the World Cup, but we know that we need to do a lot of things right to get there, so one step at a time for us."

"We can't think too far ahead. You really cannot think about semis and finals from now onwards, you just need to focus on each team that you are going to come against and try to do your best and prepare well against each team and make sure that we move in the right direction."