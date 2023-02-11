T20 World Cup: India Start Campaign vs Pakistan on Sunday, Smriti Out Injured

India's run for an elusive Women's T20 World Cup title will begin again when they open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday.

With a historic victory in the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup coming in South Africa last month, Harmanpreet Kaur & Co have got the motivation to go one step further from their runners-up finish in the 2020 T20 World Cup and get their hands on the trophy.

They will also be aided by U19 Women's T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh joining the side for the marquee event, bringing a lot of knowledge about the conditions in South Africa.