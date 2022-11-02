‘We Are Almost There but We Never Finish the Line: Shakib After Defeat to India

The rain break worked well in India's favour as Rahul's brilliant run-out of Das post rain break triggered a Bangladesh meltdown as they could make only 79 runs in the remaining nine overs, losing six wickets in a bid to go for the big shots.

"It has been the story when we play against India. We are almost there but we never finish the line. It was a good game of cricket, the crowd enjoyed it and both teams enjoyed it, and that's what we want. In the end, someone has to win and someone has to lose," said Shakib in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Talking about Das' batting efforts, Shakib remarked, "Litton is batting really well, probably he's our best batsman going around. We thought we could chase this down after that start."