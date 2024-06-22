T20 World Cup: Hope, Chase Dominate USA To Set Nine-Wicket Victory for WI

Hope’s aggressive approach right from the start left the USA bowlers bereft of ideas. He was particularly brutal on Milind Kumar, whom he dispatched for three consecutive sixes in the ninth over.

Nicholas Pooran, providing able support, remained unbeaten on 27 as the duo ensured the West Indies reached their target with ease, maintaining a high run rate to boost their net run rate in the process.

For much of the tournament, the USA had held their own against stronger teams, but the match against the West Indies exposed their vulnerabilities.

After a promising powerplay that saw them reach 48 for 2, the middle order’s inability to withstand the spin onslaught proved costly. Only Gous showed resistance, and his dismissal signaled the end of USA's competitiveness in the match.