T20 World Cup: Cameras Catch an Emotional Rohit on Sidelines After England Loss

"The way we started with the ball was not ideal. We were a little nervy, but you have to give credit to the openers as well. They played really well. When Bhuvi bowled the first over it swung today, but not from the right areas," said a disappointed Rohit in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rohit opined that India wanted to keep things tight with the ball and avoid England from scoring in short square areas. But that didn't happen as Hales and Buttler never let the bowlers settle down at all, along with the fielding being more than sloppy in a crunch match.

"We wanted to keep it tight, not give room, because square of the wicket was an area we were aware of - that's where the runs came today. If we keep it tight and the batsman still score runs, we'll take it. But we didn't do that today. In the game against Bangladesh it was tricky as well, but I thought we held our nerve that day, executed well," he added.

The ten-wicket thrashing also meant that India's hoodoo in the knockout matches of global tournaments was extended, so as a winless nine-year run in World Cups.

"When it comes to knockout stages, it's all about handling the pressure. Depends on the individual as well. You can't teach anyone to handle pressure. When these guys play the playoffs in the IPL and all that, those are high-pressure games, and they're able to handle it," signed off Rohit.