T20 World Cup 2022: Scotland Stun West Indies To Secure 42-Run Victory

Just 24 hours after Namibia kick-started the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 with a stunning 55-run win over Sri Lanka, Scotland pulled off another major upset in the tournament with a shock 42-run victory over two-time champions West Indies in a Group B match at the Bellerive Oval on Monday, 17 October.

Chasing a target of 161 runs, the Windies were bowled out for only 118. Nicholas Pooran’s men had a good start, with all of their top three – Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis and Brandon King getting starts. At one stage, the Caribbean boys were 53/1, with the victory looking almost a certainty.