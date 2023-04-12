Suryakumar Yadav Maintains Top Spot in ICC T20I Rankings, Babar Moves Up to 3rd

Young spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who was the match winner for Sri Lanka in the first match of the series, is the biggest eye-catcher as the 22-year-old rose to a career-high rating and equal fifth-place on the rankings for bowlers.



His teammate Wanindu Hasaranga was expensive during the series and duly dropped two places to fourth on the T20I bowler rankings, with Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi (second) and Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood (third) both rising a place as a result.



Afghanistan holds the top two spots on the T20I bowler rankings, with spinner Rashid Khan leading Farooqi in what is a tight ongoing race for the top spot.