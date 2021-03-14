Suryakumar, Kishan Debut in 2nd T20I vs Eng; Dhawan, Axar Miss Out

India won the toss and chose to bowl at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the second T20I on Sunday. India captain Virat Kohli said that opener Shikhar Dhawan and all-rounder Axar Patel have been dropped for debutants Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, respectively.

Meanwhile, England have brought in all-rounder Tom Curran in place of fast bowler Mark Wood, who captain Eoin Morgan said is recovering from a niggle.

"The track was a bit up and down. As much as we want to try things, we want to get a result as well," said Kohli at the toss about India's eight-wicket defeat in the first match.